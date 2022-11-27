Weather Alert

...Cold Temperatures, Winds, and Snow Return This Week... After a quiet holiday weekend, a few storms are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions, and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the region Monday afternoon and evening with gusty winds, colder temperatures, and chances for snow. Highest snow potential will be for the Warner mountains, Surprise Valley and northern Washoe County (60% chance of 2-4 inches) with lesser potential as the storm slides southward across the Interstate 80 corridor (50% chance of a dusting). Snow is anticipated after the Monday evening commute, but could bring localized slick roads overnight and into the Tuesday morning commute. Winds will be more impactful than the snow with this early week storm. Widespread valley wind gusts 35 to 45 mph are forecast with Sierra crest winds gusting 80+ mph. Plan on recreational impacts for backcountry activities and for area lakes as well as turbulence for aviators on Monday. Later in the week simulations are honing in on a couple of potentially more impactful storms. These stronger storms would pack more of a wind and snow punch if they track into the Sierra and western Nevada.