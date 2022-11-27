[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada women's basketball was defeated by North Dakota State 73-68 on Sunday in the Nugget Classic finale at the Lawlor Events Center.
Junior forward Lexie Givens came up with her second consecutive double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, receiving All-Nugget Classic Tournament team honors in the process. Givens is the first Nevada player since Terae Briggs in 2018 to record a double-double in back-to-back games.
North Dakota State's Heaven Hamling recorded a game-high 39 points en route to All-Nugget Classic Tournament team honors. NDSU's Elle Evans added 10 points and also clinched a spot on the All-Tournament team.
After North Dakota State jumped out to an 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, sophomore Kaylee Borden knocked down a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to single digits with just over three minutes to play in the first half. A pair of layups allowed Nevada to go into the locker room only down by three.
The Pack cut the North Dakota State lead down to two points, but the Bison knocked down a basket from beyond the arc and sinked a pair of free throws to push the lead out in front by five. A layup from Givens tied the game with just over two minutes left in the period, but Hamling sank a three that allowed the Bison to retake the lead that carried through the end of the third quarter.
Nevada cut the lead to as little as one point in the fourth quarter, but North Dakota State never relinquished the advantage and remained undefeated on the season.
Nevada goes on the road for the San Diego Winter Classic, taking on Idaho on Saturday at 4 p.m.