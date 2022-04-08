LAS VEGAS - Nevada overcame a five-run deficit in Vegas Friday, pulling even in the ninth and going on to a 9-7 win over UNLV in 10 innings.
The Pack (15-13, 8-4 MW) took advantage of three UNLV errors, the third of which set up Nevada's equalizer in the ninth. Pat Caulfield reached on an error by Rebel first baseman Austin Pfeifer to lead off the frame, was moved to second on Jacob Stinson's sacrifice bunt, then scored on Joshua Zamora's single to left.
After Tyler Cochran racked up a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth, the Pack struck for two runs in the top of the 10th. Dawson Martin led off with a double, and, following Tyler Bosetti's base hit, came in on Anthony Flores' double. Three batters later, Stinson drew a bases-loaded walk off of UNLV reliever Nick Rupp, bringing Bosetti across.
The Rebels (20-10, 11-2 MW) threatened in the bottom half, getting its first two runners on, but Cochran thwarted the rally by picking off Edarian Williams at second for the first out. Eric Bigani fouled out for the second out, and, with two on two batters later, Cochran got Rylan Charles to ground to first to improve to 2-1 on the year.
Cochran threw three innings of scoreless ball, striking out three and allowing just two hits. Rupp fell to 3-1 with the loss.
UNLV took a 4-1 lead in the third on Austin Kryszczuk's RBI triple, then Krysczcuk coming in on a Peyton Stumbo wild pitch. Williams added a two-run homer, and the Rebels were in control at 6-1.
But the Pack slowly chipped away. Caulfield scored on Stinson's groundout in the sixth to give the Pack a pulse, and another RBI groundout, this time from Ryan Jackson in the seventh, scored Matt Clayton with an unearned run after another Rebel error to make it 6-3.
UNLV got a run back in the bottom half of the sixth, but Nevada closed to within a run in the eighth. With two on and none out, Dario Gomez doubled to right, scoring Stinson to make it 7-4. Zamora scored on a wild pitch, and Landon Wallace grounded out, allowing Gomez to score to make it 7-6.
Jackson and Zamora each had three hits for the Pack, as Zamora and Stinson each drove in a pair of runs. Gomez had two hits, including his RBI double, while Caulfield scored three runs.
Stumbo went six innings for the Pack, striking out three and giving up six runs.
The Pack goes for the series win Saturday at 1:05 p.m.