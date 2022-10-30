[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada women's basketball defeated Sonoma State 89-51 in its second exhibition game of the season on Sunday at the Lawlor Events Center.
The Pack have now won five consecutive exhibition games, defeating Fresno Pacific in their first exhibition of the season on Oct. 21.
After Sonoma State opened the first quarter with a 3-pointer, Nevada took the lead thanks to a 9-0 scoring run. Sonoma State, however, used two consecutive baskets to cut the deficit before the Pack took a seven-point lead to end the first quarter.
Despite Sonoma State making four of five field goals as the second quarter came to a close, Nevada nailed a 3-pointer that put them ahead by 10. Sonoma State converted a pair of free throws with 47 seconds left in the second quarter, but a buzzer beater jumper allowed Nevada to take a double-digit lead going into the locker room.
Nevada used a 13-0 scoring run while holding Sonoma State to just one free throw in the first five minutes of the third quarter to take a 28-point lead. The Pack ended the third quarter on a 10-3 scoring run and took a 34
The Pack continued to keep their foot on the offensive gas pedal, leading by as much as 40 points in the fourth quarter.
Nevada opens the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7 at Saint Mary's at 11 a.m.
SEASON TICKETS AND MINI PLANS ON SALE NOW
Season tickets and mini plans are now on sale. Season tickets for Nevada women's basketball start at just $65. Season tickets for youth (8th grade and under) start at just $25 while the Family Four Pack (two adults, two youth) are $37.50 per person. Students receive free admission with their Wolf Card.
Nevada is offering two plans that are flexible for fans to choose the games they want to attend. Each plan will provide fans the ability to guarantee tickets inside Lawlor Events Center for marquee games.
All weekend games not a part of the Nugget Classic will be followed by a free post-game clinic for eighth grade and under students.
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
