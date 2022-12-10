[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Playing their eighth game in the past 22 days, seven of which were away from home, the University of Nevada Men’s Basketball team fell on the road to Oregon, 78-65.
The loss marked Nevada’s third of the season, as the Pack holds a record of 8-3 through 11 games this year.
Kenan Blackshear scored a game-high 20 points in the contest while knocking down all 10 of his free throw attempts throughout the game.
Jarod Lucas also reached double figures in scoring for the Pack, putting up 18 points on 3-8 shooting from behind the arc.
Freshman forward Darrion Williams had a solid all-around performance, recording a team-high five assists and finishing tied for first on the team in rebounds, pulling down six boards in the contest. Williams also scored six points in the game.
Fellow freshman Nick Davidson tallied five points, four rebounds, and three assists in the contest, while also finishing the game with a plus/minus of +1.
Nevada had another exceptional outing at the free throw line, knocking down all 14 of their free throw attempts in the game.
Blackshear got things started for the Pack, hitting a tough turnaround jump shot 57 seconds into the contest to give Nevada a 2-0 advantage to start the game.
Oregon went on to score the next nine points, building a seven-point advantage just over three minutes into the game.
Tre Coleman and Lucas scored back-to-back buckets on the Pack’s next two possessions to trim the deficit to three with 14:16 remaining in the first half.
Oregon responded with a 10-0 run over the next four minutes to create a 19-6 advantage halfway through the first period.
The Ducks led by as many as 17 in the half; however, Nevada used a 14-4 run over the final 4:45 of the first half to cut the deficit to seven, as the Pack trailed 36-29 at the break.
Oregon initiated the second half with a 5-0 run to push their lead back to double digits, holding a 14-point advantage with 18 minutes to play.
Nevada continued to battle back, trimming the Ducks' lead to nine after Lucas was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws with 12:29 remaining in the game.
Oregon expanded their lead back to 13; however, freshman guard Trey Pettigrew hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 10 with just under 11 minutes to go.
The Ducks ripped off an 8-0 run after Pettigrew’s triple; and, although the Pack continued to fight, Oregon had an answer each time Nevada attempted to put together a run, resulting in the Pack dropping their third game of the year.
Notable Stats:
- Nevada recorded 14 assists on 22 made field goals.
- The Pack were +4 in turnover margin.
- Nevada’s bench outscored Oregon’s bench, 11-10.
- All eight players who saw action for Nevada scored at least three points.
- Five different players made at least one 3-pointer for the Pack.
- Nick Davidson’s three assists marked a new career-high for the redshirt-freshman.
- Tyler Powell finished the game with a team-high plus/minus of +2 in 12 minutes of action.
- After shooting a perfect 14-14 from the free throw line on Saturday, as a team, Nevada is now shooting an immaculate 79.4 percent from the line this year.
- Jarod Lucas has hit at least two 3-pointers in all but one contest this season.
Nevada will return home to face UC San Diego at the Lawlor Events Center this Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.