NAME: Matt Lee
AGE: 42
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
DAY JOB: Chief Deputy District Attorney, Criminal Division, Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
EDUCATION: Juris Doctorate, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Ohio.
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 15+ years in Sparks. My family roots in Nevada date back six generations.
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I clerked for a district court judge directly out of law school and learned tremendous first-hand insight into the judiciary. Since then, I have been a Deputy District Attorney and for the past four years, Chief Deputy District Attorney, where I maintain my own cases but also supervise a team of hard-working, felony-level prosecutors who are dedicated to this community’s safety. As a prosecutor, I have tried dozens of jury trials and over a hundred bench trials on cases ranging from DUI and Domestic Battery to Sexual Assault and Murder, working hard to hold accountable those who break laws and victimize others.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Being smart on crime. The punishment should fit the crime, and cases will be adjudicated in a fair, but firm way. Being smart on crime also includes community supervision and treatment programs in appropriate cases, such as young offenders, those with little-to-no criminal history, and veterans who deserve our consideration. Being smart on crime includes greater efficiency and expediting cases for quicker resolutions.
BRIEFLY DESCRIBE YOUR JUDICIAL PHILOSOPHY—WHAT MAKES AN EFFECTIVE JUDGE?
An effective judge gives each litigant and victim an opportunity to be heard and listens intently to both sides of an issue. An effective judge knows the law and has previous sufficient and relevant courtroom experience, including conducting trials and a myriad of other hearings as a practicing attorney. An effective judge upholds the law fairly and unbiased. An effective judge holds accountable individuals who break the law or violate another’s rights.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am a devoted husband and father, raising six children in this community that I love, which has always driven and continues to drive my ambition to make this a safer and better place. www.mattleeforjudge.com
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes, of course.