People inside a building near the courthouse needed to be evacuated after authorities responded to a hazmat incident in downtown Reno Friday afternoon.
Officials evacuated the building at 350 South Center Street around 2:15 p.m. where officers say three people were exposed to a powder found inside an envelope.
The three affected people are being checked out by REMSA - so far, they tell us the people are OK.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the letter was found in the mail room and later removed by a deputy who took it to a remote area.
The powder was determined to be non-hazardous and has since been taken to a lab to determine what the powder is.
Multiple streets around the area were closed but have since reopened.
Agencies that responded include: Reno Fire Department, Reno Police Department and Hazmat crews.
The US Postal Inspector and FBI are now taking over the investigation.
This is a developing story. Any updates will be found here.