After an incident earlier this month, Fernley High School released a statement in response to allegations one of their male staff members were facing.
The statement was sent out to Fernley parents and families explaining that their assistant principle was facing accusations he was inside one of the girls' restrooms while students were using it.
The school says that is false.
Earlier this month, the school says a 'vape detector' was activated in the girls' restrooms while a teacher was nearby.
The teacher approached the restroom as five girls were leaving, when the girls saw the teacher, they went back inside the restroom.
An assistant principle, who is a female was asked to go into the restroom while the teacher who first noticed the girls waited outside.
During that time, school officials say someone took a photo of the teacher outside the bathroom and sparked rumors on social media.
A statement released by the school on their Facebook page said "at no time was any adult male staff member in the girls' restroom while students were present. Statements made by others stating otherwise are categorically false."