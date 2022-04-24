Starting on Sunday, NV Energy will begin work to upgrade its natural gas service equipment along a portion of McCarran Blvd. in the City of Sparks.
Work will be taking place nightly from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. along McCarran Blvd. between Greenbrae Drive and N. Truckee Lane.
During these work hours, traffic will be reduced to one lane of travel in each direction and detours will be in place. Outside of work hours (5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.) all lanes of travel will be open.
The upgrade project is scheduled for completion by October 2022.
NV Energy provides a wide range of energy services to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Nevada and a typical tourist population of 56 million annually.
Information about NV Energy is available on the company's website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages, which can be accessed via nvenergy.com
(NV Energy)