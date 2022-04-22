On Friday, Renown Health announced several upcoming leadership changes, including CEO.
Erik Olson has accepted a position with Reno Orthopedic Clinic value-based company, Ortho NV, and will be resigning his position as CEO of Renown Regional Medical Center as of July 1.
Chris Nicholas, MA, FACHE has been promoted to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Renown Regional Medical Center as of July 1.
Amy McCombs, MSN, RN, CNML, CIC has been promoted to serve as Chief Operating Officer of Renown Regional Medical Center as of July 1.
Jen Walker, MSN, RN, CPHQ, CNML has been promoted to serve as Vice President of Quality for Renown Health as of July 1, 2022.
Seth Langevin has accepted the position of Vice President Administrator Neurosciences effective May 18.
Larry Creech, Surgical Services Administrator, will be retiring effective September 2.
Samuel Obilie-Mante will be joining us as Vice President Administrator Cardiovascular Services effective June 27.
Michelle Sanchez-Bickley, MS, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Chief Human Resources Officer, will be resigning her position effective May 6.
Mark Neu will be joining Renown as Chief Corporate Compliance Officer on June 13.
Jamie Winter has been promoted to serve as Renown’s Deputy Chief Legal Officer effective June 1.
(Renown Health)