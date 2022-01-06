The 36th Annual All-Reno Radio Blood Drive wrapped up at the Atlantis Casino today.
Vitalant teamed up with over a dozen local radio stations to get the word out about the importance of blood donation.
Vitalant says that this is typically a slow time of the year for blood donations.
Organizers were hoping to collect over 350 units of blood over the course of two days.
According to Vitalant - every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.
Just one unit of blood can save up to three lives.
For more information on how you can become a blood donor, you can visit Vitalant - Donate Blood, Plasma or Platelets | Schedule Appointment with Vitalant