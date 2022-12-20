Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam was sworn in for his second term as Washoe County Sheriff Tuesday morning at a ceremony at the Board of County Commissioners Chamber.
“I am deeply honored to continue to serve as Sheriff of Washoe County.” Balaam said. “I want to thank my family, my staff, the entire WCSO family and the Northern Nevada community for their unwavering support as we look forward to the next four years.”
Sheriff Balaam is a fifth generation Nevadan and is the 27th person to serve as Sheriff in the over 160 year history of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)