The Reno Aces (52-41) collected their first home-series sweep since 2019 on the heels of a second-straight walk-off victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (52-41), 11-10, Sunday night in front of 4,087 attendees.
The Aces are now 11-games over .500 for the first time this season after they have won 11 of their last 12 games. The club is also amidst a four-game winning streak and has been victorious in its previous six games at Greater Nevada Field.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth, Seth Beer drew a walk to plate Yonny Hernandez for the 11-10 win.
Before their walk-off inning, Cooper Hummel saved a crucial run with an outfield assist to keep the score at 10, heading into the bottom half of the tenth.
Stone Garrett blasted a two-run homer over the left-field wall in the first inning to increase his league-leading total to 25. It’s the second time Garrett has homered in three-straight games this season.
The Aces continued their power surge with a three-run third anchored by a 468-foot two-run homer from Hummel, followed by a solo shot from Seth Beer.
J.B. Wendelken earned his first Reno win with two innings of one-run ball in relief, allowed two hits and fanned three batters.
Aces Notables:
- Stone Garrett: 2-for-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, BB
- Seth Beer: 3-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB.
- Cooper Hummel: 1-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI.
- Camden Duzenack: 1-for-4, 2 RBI.
- Drey Jameson: (N/D), 5.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K’s.
Following an off day, the Reno Aces will complete its nine-game homestand with a six-game slate against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, starting on Tuesday, July 26.
