RENO, Nev. - Behind two goals with under 20 minutes to play, Pacific defeated Nevada women's soccer 2-1 at Mackay Stadium on Thursday.
Pacific fired 26 shots to Nevada's five and obtained seven corner kicks. Fifth year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall recorded a season-high seven saves in the net.
Despite the match being moved up to a 1 p.m. start time due to smoke in the Reno area, Nevada continued its strong defensive efforts in the first half on Thursday after obtaining its second shutout of the season four days earlier. Pacific pushed the tempo and the offensive attack, firing 10 shots in the first 45 minutes. The Tigers managed to get three shots on frame, but Stovall collected the saves and kept things scoreless going into the locker room.
With the shutout still in check through the first 25 minutes in the second half, Pacific drew first blood. Pacific's Ryanne Molenaar put the ball in the back of the net off the assist from Jenae Packard in the 71st minute that gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Packard capitalized off an assist from Molenaar two minutes later, scoring her third goal of the season to put Pacific ahead by two goals.
Nevada, however, continued to battle and responded to Pacific's hot streak five minutes later. Sophomore forward Emily Rich, a 2021 All-Mountain West Newcomer Team honoree, scored her second goal of the season that cut the deficit in half. Freshman defender Maddie Benson obtained her second collegiate assist on the play.
The Pack continued to fight, but Pacific did not allow another Nevada shot opportunity in the final 12 minutes that clinched the victory for the Tigers.
Nevada begins Mountain West play on Thursday, September 22 against Utah State at Mackay Stadium at 6:30 p.m.