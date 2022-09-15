Weather Alert

...Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality Impacts... * Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region. The latest air quality observations indicate the worst conditions to be concentrated near Truckee and extending into Reno, Sparks, and the North Valleys. * There is no significant change in the wind pattern so we will see a similar progression of smoke for the region through Friday. The next smoke push is projected to sweep into the region this afternoon and evening. The latest smoke simulations will spread smoke across much of western Nevada, the Tahoe Basin, and portions of the eastern Sierra by late tonight into early Friday. Plan on degraded air quality and reductions in visibility. * For the latest air quality info, please continue to visit: fire.airnow.gov. You can also refer to your local Air Quality Management Division or the latest Smoke Outlook Statements from the US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program which are also available via: fire.airnow.gov.