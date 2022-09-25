[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
BOISE, Idaho. - Nevada women's soccer obtained its third shutout of the season with a 0-0 draw at Boise State on Sunday at the Boas Soccer Complex.
The draw gave the Pack their first point in the Mountain West standings, with Nevada collecting three shutouts in a season for the second year in a row. Boise State (77) was Nevada's first opponent in the NCAA's top 100 RPI rankings.
Fifth year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall obtained her 11th career shutout, now the second-most in program history, while snagging six saves.
Boise State opened as the offensive aggressors to start the match, but Nevada was unfazed by the Broncos' relentless attack. Stovall snatched a pair of saves in the first three minutes while collecting three more 20 minutes later.
The Broncos looked to capitalize off a free kick after drawing a foul with 17 seconds left in the first half. Nevada's defense, however, forced Boise State's shot attempt out left to end the first 45 minutes tied once again.
"They are definitely a big, physical team," junior midfielder Lauren Muff said. "It was good that our team was able to calm the ball down and find each other's feet. We were able to play our soccer and not buy into their tactics."
Playing in front of her family and friends, Nampa, Idaho, native Zona Kinnaman eagerly anchored the Nevada defense for all 90 minutes. Despite obtaining a yellow card to open the match, Kinnaman continued to stay aggressive.
In the 75th minute, Kinnaman prevented a go-ahead shot opportunity from Boise State by jumping in front of the ball and kicking it away from the Broncos' attack. Kinnaman and the Nevada defense did not allow a shot on goal in the final 15 minutes that allowed the Pack to secure its first point in conference play.
"(Today's match) motivated me a lot," Kinnaman said. "This is where I grew up and played club soccer as a kid. I wanted to come in and play the best I could in front of my friends and family that I grew up around. It was really fun to be out here."
Nevada continues its two-game Mountain West road trip, taking on San Jose State on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Postgame Notes
- Nevada obtained its first draw over the Broncos in Boise in program history.
- The Pack collected its third shutout of the season. Nevada has now had at least three shutouts two years in a row.
- Fifth year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall obtained her 11th career shutout, good for second in program history.
- Senior forward Gabby Brown had two shots to bring her career tally to 117, now the sixth-most in program history.
- Senior midfielder Lizzy Hairston (63) and sophomore forward Ally Little (25) accumulated a season-high for minutes.
