Reno, Nev. – An early six-run offensive burst set the tone for the Reno Aces (65-50) in a 7-3 victory against the Salt Lake Bees (55-60) Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 9,021 at Greater Nevada Field.
Reno opened the game’s scoring with a six-run first inning highlighted by back-to-back homers. Camden Duzenack belted a three-run shot to left and Jake Hager followed up in the next at-bat with a solo dinger over the left field wall for a 6-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, an RBI double from Wilmer Difo padded Reno’s advantage to 7-2.
The five-run deficit proved too much for the Bees in a 7-3 Aces victory.
Ryne Nelson (W,9-5) earned his team-leading ninth win after the right-hander allowed three earned runs on nine hits, walked two and struck out five in 7.0 innings of work.
Aces Notables:
- Camden Duzenack: 1-for-3, HR (10), 3 RBI, BB.
- Jake Hager: 1-for-4, HR (3), RBI and extended hitting streak to five games.
- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, RBI, R and extended hitting streak to five games.
- Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-3, RBI, R, 2 BB.
- Wilmer Difo: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, R, BB.
- Luis Frias: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K’s.