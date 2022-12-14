Dollar bill
The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come.

But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation shows signs of easing.

Though smaller than the Fed’s previous three-quarter-point hikes, its latest move will further heighten the costs of many consumer and business loans and the risk of a recession.

The latest rate hike was announced in a statement issued one day after an encouraging report showed that inflation in the United States slowed in November for a fifth straight month.

