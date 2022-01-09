"Full House" Star and Comedian Bob Saget Dies at 65

On Sunday January 9th, 2022 beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget died at age 65.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirms Saget was found deceased at the the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes in Florida.
Orange County Police responded to a call about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room" around 4 p.m. They say he was found dead upon arrival to the scene.
Detectives say they suspect there was no foul play or drugs involved.
The cause of death has not been released by the Medical Examiner's Office. We will update this story once more details come forward.
Robert Saget was most known for his starring role as the father in the 1990's sitcom "Full House" and an early host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" in 1989.