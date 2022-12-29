The National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno has forecast an atmospheric river type storm event will impact the Greater Reno-Tahoe area beginning Friday night, December 30, through early Sunday morning, January 1.

City of Reno staff will closely monitor water levels and respond in accordance with its Flood Response Action Plan. The City will provide ongoing updates on Twitter, Facebook, and at Reno.gov/Flood.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for the storm before it hits. Prepare now by doing the following:

Clear leaves and debris on your property that leads to stormwater conveyance systems such as streets, streams or creeks;

Clear gutters and downspouts on your property;

Keep neighborhood street gutters and catch basins clear of leaves and debris;

Prepare for strong winds by securing outdoor furniture, temporary construction structures and canopies;

Make a family disaster plan and emergency kit for floods, earthquakes and fires;

Know where your emergency kit, battery radio and flashlights are kept;

Never walk, bike or drive through rising flood waters;

Don’t go watch rising creeks and flood water, it’s not safe;

Obtain sandbags if needed (see below).

Sandbags

The City of Reno is providing sandbags and sand at seven locations. All locations are open 24 hours a day.

City of Reno Corporation Yard, outside the gate, at 1640 East Commercial Row.

Mira Loma Park, north end of the parking lot, at 3000 S. McCarran Blvd.

Jack Tighe Memorial Fields, in the parking lot, at 325 VFW Historic Lane.

Moya Boulevard near the intersection of Red Baron Boulevard.

Reno Fire Station #5 (Mayberry Fire Station), located at 1500 Mayberry Drive, in the parking lot.

Horseman’s Park, in the parking lot, at 2800 Pioneer Drive.

Idlewild Park, in the parking lot of the James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial, at 2055 Idlewild Drive.

Residents are responsible for filling their bags and should bring their own shovels. Empty bags and sand are available at each location.

Limited quantities of pre-filled bags for those with disabilities are available at the Corporation Yard at 1640 East Commercial Row from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. on normal business days. While the supplies are free, people should only take what they need.

There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas.

0:21 Lyon County Reminds Residents of Sandbag Locations for Upcoming Storms The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding.

Use caution on the road

Travel impacts on area roads could occur. If you must travel, allow for plenty of time and take caution.

During a rain event, there may be temporary road closures throughout the region.

Watch out for crews and DO NOT attempt to drive through standing water.

During a power outage when traffic control signals are out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop and proceed with caution.

The City of Reno Utility Services and Maintenance and Operations team will be monitoring the stormwater conveyance system and making sure crews are available to remove debris as needed to optimize water flow.

The City will respond to local drainage concerns and have traffic signage ready for affected roads. Roads will be closed as needed if the storm drain conveyance systems become overwhelmed. You can view City of Reno road closures here.

As a reminder, City of Reno administrative offices will be closed Monday, January 2 in observance of New Year’s Day.

During inclement weather, the public is encouraged to conduct business online at Reno.gov or over the phone, if possible, rather than making an in-person visit to a City facility.