Renown Health is extending contracts for its interim CEO and interim president for a year.
The organization gave the update at a press briefing Tuesday, April 5.
After firing former President & CEO Dr. Tony Slonim, in March, the board voted to extend the contracts of Interim CEO Dr. Thomas Graf and Interim President Sy Johnson, while they run a national search for permanent hires.
"We are honored by the board's actions today," Graf said, "and we'll make sure your trust in us is proved worthy."
"It's a blessing," Johnson said. "And it's fun to be able to do all we can to contribute to making this the best place to live and the healthiest community."
Renown's board chair, Adam Kramer, said in the briefing that he hopes both Graf and Johnson will throw their names into consideration for the permanent positions.