Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives wish to speak with anyone who has had recent contact with a woman who was found deceased last week in the remote hills of southwest Peavine Mountain.
Patrol Deputies were called to the Hawk Meadows Trail last Thursday, February 17, on reports of a deceased woman. The reporting party had come across the woman’s body in a very remote area while riding his dirt bike.
The Sheriff’s Office’s Regional Aviation Enforcement Unit (RAVEN) was deployed to the reporting party’s location, roughly two miles north of Somersett, and confirmed the findings.
Preliminary findings led detectives to believe no foul play was suspected in her death.
The Washoe County Reginal Medical Examiner’s Office (WCRMEO) positively identified the woman as 56-year-old Trena Bristol.
While foul play is not suspected, detectives are seeking to speak with anyone who knows, or has had contact with, Bristol in an effort to resolve this case.
Intelligence gathered by detectives determined that Bristol was a graduate of Harvard University, and she earned a Master of Business Administration from University of California, Davis. They also learned that Bristol had been experiencing homelessness for some time.
Trena Bristol may have worked in South Lake Tahoe, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Reno.
Anyone with information which may help detectives locate family members, friends, or recent contacts should call the Detective Division at (775) 328-3320.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)