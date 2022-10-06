Update, October 6, 2022:
Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks has announced that Clayton Davis was found guilty last week of one county of 1st Degree Murder with the use of a deadly weapon.
Davis was sentenced by the jury to a term of 20-50 years. He was also convicted of one count of Burglary with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and will be sentenced on that charge at a later date.
Davis faces the possibility of an additional 35 years in prison for those remaining charges.
Davis was convicted of the stabbing death of 58-year-old John Whitaker during a burglary and robbery attempt in November 2018.
During the two-week jury trial Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Adam Cate established that the defendant was guilty of 1st Degree Murder Because the stabbing occurred during an attempted robbery in which Davis was seeking methamphetamine.
Additionally, at the sentencing portion of the trial for the 1st Degree Murder conviction, DDA Cate argued for life in prison without the possibility of parole based upon the Defendant’s history of violence with the use of a knife.
The jury ultimately decided on a sentence of a term of 20-50 years
Original Story:
Washoe County Deputies say a Wadsworth man is charged with open murder after he allegedly stabbed another man to death last November.
Deputies say 36-year-old Clayton Davis was also charged on Burglary while in Possession of a Deadly Weapon on April 8, 2019.
Davis has been in the Washoe County Detention Facility on unrelated charges since early December, 2018.
Authorities say 58-year-old John Whitaker of Olinghouse was found outside a home on Barrel Street near the intersection of Slip Mine Street on November 27th. He later died at the hospital.