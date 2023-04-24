The Oakland Athletics are packing their bags for Las Vegas, a long-expected move that will affect far more baseball fans than in those two cities. MLB is a significant step closer to expansion, which will bring two more franchises into the big leagues while also necessitating the creation of eight new minor-league teams around the country. With the Athletics buying land for a new stadium in Sin City, finding the Tampa Bay Rays' next home is the last hurdle to a 32-team major leagues. For sure, the lobbying has already begun for Nashville, Charlotte, Montreal, Portland and Salt Lake City.