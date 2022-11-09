The Washoe County School Board has voted to start the process of replacing Dr. Angela Taylor on the school board in case she wins a Nevada Assembly Seat.
Taylor is the Democratic candidate for Assembly District 27, running against Carmen Ortiz. She currently holds the District E seat on the school board.
Under Nevada law, no person can hold two offices at the same time.
Dr. Taylor has represented District E for eight years.
This replacement process is contingent on the official canvassing of the election results on November 22.
Trustee Jeff Church asked the item to be postponed over concerns it could influence the election whether Taylor should be involved in the process.
However, the rest of the board disagreed and ultimately voted to adopt the process with Taylor herself abstaining.
Under the approved process, the board would take applications from November 9, 2022 through November 15, 2022.
Under Nevada Revised Statute 386.270, the successful applicant for the District E post must be a qualified elector and live in District E, which encompasses schools in northwest Reno.
During the public meeting -- with President Taylor abstaining – the remaining six members of the Board voted to adopt the following schedule for naming an applicant to fill the vacancy:
- November 8, 2022 – the Board adopts the time and process for applications, application deadlines, interview questions, and the appointment date;
- 4:30 p.m. PST, Tuesday November 15, 2022 – Application deadline for District E;
- On or about November 22, 2022 – the Board shall reduce qualified applicants for District E to be interviewed at a special meeting of the Board on December 6, 2022;
- On or about November 23, 2022 and November 30, 2022 – Notice of Appointment for District E is published in the RGJ;
- On or about December 6, 2022 – the Board shall conduct a special meeting to interview and appoint a Trustee to District E.
WCSD has opened applications for the District E seat on the Board.
Residents of District E are eligible to apply for the seat and may view the map here: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/485c9035/mrbqCIBg7RG15GYpC2wmKA?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washoeschools.net%2Fcms%2Flib%2FNV01912265%2FCentricity%2FDomain%2F168%2Fmaps%2FDistrict%2520E%252020JAN2022.pdf
The board would then pick finalists on November 22 and appoint a replacement in early December.