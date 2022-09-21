NAME: Trey Delap
AGE: 44
PARTY AFFILIATION: Nonpartisan
DAY JOB: Public Affairs Consultant - small business owner (Group Six Partners, LLC)
EDUCATION: UNLV: BA, Political Science (2001), MA, Ethics & Policy (2007); Quantic School of Business and Technology EMBA, (2021),
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 34 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
My professional experience aligns perfectly with the duties of the Lieutenant Governor because it is the only constitutional officer who serves in both the executive and legislative branches, and I have extensive experience in both.
Legislative Branch: I have been an active lobbyist and advocate during every session of the Nevada Legislature since 2017.
My signature accomplishments include the “Stigma Bill” (AB367, 2019) and “Naloxone in schools” (AB340, 2021).
Executive Branch: I was Deputy Executive Director of the Nevada State Board of Osteopathic Medicine for six years. In that capacity, I worked with the Nevada Legislature in 2003 (72nd & 73rd Regular Sessions).
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Always placing people over parties, seeking solutions, not agendas.
Focusing on improving mental health services for all Nevadans.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR STATE, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
Nevada is a great place to live as long as NOTHING unexpected happens. The pandemic revealed that many families were barely surviving – and when lockdowns hit – the system buckled, and many families were in economic crisis.
Despite a high prevalence of mental health concerns and addictive disorders, our system is the worst in the nation and has been for a while. Stigma and a lack of leadership is the cause.
A sustainable solution is complex – but the most important piece of any solution is already in place through the federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), which appropriated $6.7 billion to the State to invest in correcting the economic conditions that devastated so many during the pandemic.
This money is meant for investment – for scale – we could build nine (9) Hoover Dams with this amount of money.
INFLATION AND HOUSING PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS—WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP NEVADANS WHO ARE STRUGGLING FINANCIALLY?
A substantial amount of ARPA funds – as well as increases in all formula federal grants – may be used to improve access to housing.
Current housing initiatives are inadequate, representing only 8% of available funding.
The problem isn’t just for poor people – the middle class may be delayed in buying a house because of the cascade effect of increased prices and rent.
Effective housing for people with mental health concerns and addictive disorders relieves the immediate, intermediate, and long-term cost on state and local governments, yielding a net benefit to all Nevadans.
ABORTION IS CURRENTLY PROTECTED UNDER STATE LAW. WOULD YOU SUPPORT AN INITIATIVE TO CHANGE THAT OR ADD RESTRICTIONS TO THE PROCEDURE?
Access to abortion isn’t just state law – it was codified in statute by the people directly through the referendum process. ONLY the people directly may change the statute – it is the ultimate check on legislative power by the people directly.
Any candidate or elected official who says that they can or will change access to abortion in Nevada does not understand the basics of Nevada government.
As a representative of the people directly rather than a party, I support the people’s law and constitution.
Article 19 of the Nevada Constitution empowers the people directly to make law by referenda as a check on the power of the Legislature, Executive Branch, and the Courts. Law made by referenda shall NOT be amended or altered in any way except by the people directly.
I believe that healthcare is a human right. Autonomy is also an essential ethical principle in all healthcare, applying both to patients and providers. Therefore, I support the right of individuals to make medical decisions for themselves. Like many major medical decisions, there may be a psychological impact – so it’s more important that all involved have access to nonjudgmental and nonbiased providers who can help someone make this medical decision.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
Nothing changes if nothing changes – as a nonpartisan, I represent people over parties – and will push solutions – not agendas.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes – unless there is compelling evidence that otherwise eligible voters were disenfranchised.