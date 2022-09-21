Weather Alert

...One more cool day with showers and thunderstorms... * Showers and thunderstorms can be expected this morning, with increased chances again this afternoon. Fast storm motions will help to mitigate flash flood risks. Generally, rainfall accumulations will be a few hundredths up to a few tenths of an inch, but localized areas could pick up to 0.5". * Light slushy snow is possible on area passes above 8500', including Mt. Rose Hwy. Thunderstorms may also produce accumulating small hail at any elevation. Either of these may cause brief travel issues. Keep in mind travel can still be impacted by wet roads and lowered visibility. Allow extra time, especially if you are traveling across the Sierra. * It will be rather damp and chilly today with daytime temperatures 10-20 degrees below average. Skies will begin to clear tonight, and overnight lows could drop into the 20s in colder Sierra valleys, with typically colder spots in western Nevada dipping to near freezing. Areas of freezing fog are expected to form in Sierra valleys from Tahoe north tonight into Thursday morning.