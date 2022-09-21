NAME: Stavros S. Anthony
AGE: 65
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
DAY JOB: Las Vegas City Councilman
EDUCATION: Ph.D
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 42 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: 29 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department retired Police Captain, 13 years on the Las Vegas City Council representing Ward 4 and current Mayor Pro Tem, member of the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
The Lieutenant Governor is responsible for tourism, transportation, small business advocacy, homeland security and President of the Senate
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR STATE, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
Above is what the Lt. Gov. should be working on. Promoting tourism, building a great transportation infrastructure, supporting small business with low taxes, fees, and regulations, supporting public safety.
INFLATION AND HOUSING PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS—WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP NEVADANS WHO ARE STRUGGLING FINANCIALLY?
Stop the federal government from spending and creating deficits. Build more affordable housing.
ABORTION IS CURRENTLY PROTECTED UNDER STATE LAW. WOULD YOU SUPPORT AN INITIATIVE TO CHANGE THAT OR ADD RESTRICTIONS TO THE PROCEDURE?
It is up to the voters
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am the only candidate for Lieutenant Governor who has the experience to fulfill the duties assigned
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
If there is suspected fraud it should be investigated